Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Noble Financial lowered shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorsport Games by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,095 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,300. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 219.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. On average, analysts predict that Motorsport Games will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

