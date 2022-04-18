Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 52,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Moving iMage Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

