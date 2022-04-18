MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPZZF opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.76.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
