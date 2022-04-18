MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NYSE MRC opened at $12.05 on Friday. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 448,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.