MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $954.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will post sales of $954.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $921.51 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $866.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,457,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

