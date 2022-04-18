M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTB opened at $159.56 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,667,000 after purchasing an additional 115,523 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

