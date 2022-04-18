Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.37.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

