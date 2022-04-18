Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Muscle Maker in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Muscle Maker by 621.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRIL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.49. 1,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,978. Muscle Maker has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

