Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Update

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 522,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE MYE remained flat at $$20.91 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $758.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

