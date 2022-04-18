Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

