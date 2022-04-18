NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.13.
NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $81.89.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
