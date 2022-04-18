Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $178.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $190.36. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

