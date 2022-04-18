National Bank Financial Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$3.75

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

GDDFF traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

