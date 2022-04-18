National Bankshares Boosts Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$22.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

SLS stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.09. 162,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.57. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.70.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

