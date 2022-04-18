National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.320-$4.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. 194,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

