Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 689,945 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,121,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 116,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 100,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Natural Order Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

