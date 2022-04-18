Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Update

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 62,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $555.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.