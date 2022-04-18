NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.74 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.98.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

