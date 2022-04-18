NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,304,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.