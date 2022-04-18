Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.16 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $774.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,878,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,329,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

