Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NNI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. 47,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $21,608,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $15,852,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,556,000 after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth $6,296,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter.

NNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

