NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BWS Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NTGR traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. 1,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $41.96.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

