NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. NETSTREIT reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:NTST opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 330.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 165.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 286.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 103,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in NETSTREIT by 98.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

