NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NTST stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 176,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,594. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.