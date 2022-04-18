Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.85.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $73.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.03. Nevro has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $387,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Nevro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

