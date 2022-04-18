New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NMTLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 66,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

New Age Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.