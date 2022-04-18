New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NMTLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 66,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
New Age Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Age Metals (NMTLF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.