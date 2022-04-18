New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. 469,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,840. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.