Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NEGG opened at $6.21 on Monday. Newegg Commerce has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter worth $476,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 209,676 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $42,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

