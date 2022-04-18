Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

NWL stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

