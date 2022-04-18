Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.
NWL stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
