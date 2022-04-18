Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday.

NMRK opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.09%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $729,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 138,239 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

