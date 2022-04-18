Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,049,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

