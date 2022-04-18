Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
NMRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Shares of NMRK stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.
In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,049,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
About Newmark Group (Get Rating)
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
