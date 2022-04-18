Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 72.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $84.77 on Monday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

