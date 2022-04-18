NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 394,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 358,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,113.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $250,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

