NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,900 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 751,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ NN opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03. NextNav has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.32.
NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
