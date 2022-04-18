NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,900 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 751,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NN opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03. NextNav has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

