Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NCPCF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,751. Nickel Creek Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

