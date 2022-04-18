Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRDBY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.60 ($10.43) to €9.50 ($10.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.