Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $130.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS opened at $110.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.