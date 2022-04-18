NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

