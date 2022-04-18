Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.75.

NVO opened at $118.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $278.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

