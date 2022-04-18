Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 184.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $615.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 178.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

