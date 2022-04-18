Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,889. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Erste Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

