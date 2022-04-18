Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 66,489 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 79,471 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $10.35.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.