Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 66,489 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 79,471 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.