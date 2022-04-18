Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE NPV traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

