Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE NPV traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $17.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
