NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $236.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

