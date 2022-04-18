O-I Glass (OI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. O-I Glass has set its Q1 guidance at $0.38-0.43 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.85-2.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE OI opened at $13.10 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.