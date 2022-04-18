Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.47 Billion

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to report $7.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.99 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $32.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.48 billion to $39.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $40.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

