Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) PT Raised to $25.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

