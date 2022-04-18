OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. OFS Capital has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.82.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

OFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

