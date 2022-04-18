Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $464.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 3.45.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.