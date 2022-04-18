Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLPX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

